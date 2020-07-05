Attempted murder investigation underway after incident in Makaha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a teenager was wounded in Makaha early Sunday morning.
The alleged attack happened just before 1 A.M. at an undisclosed location, and sent a 19-year-old male to the hospital in critical condition with at least one ‘apparent’ stab wound to the upper body, EMS officials say.
Police officials say an 18-year-old male was also injured in the incident. The extent of his injuries have not been made available.
Authorities say they are looking for at least one male suspect.
The investigation is on-going.
This story may be updated.
