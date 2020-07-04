Showery, muggy weather moves in for the 4th of July

A weak disturbance is moving through the islands, bringing with it an area of increased clouds and showers. The disturbance is moving slowly from east to west and will keep conditions on the wet side through tonight. Winds have also turned more east-southeast as the disturbance passes, making it a bit more humid. Drier conditions and more typical trade winds are expected to return Sunday.
Surf is expected to remain below high surf advisory levels for the next several days. South shores will get small background swells, with a somewhat larger swell around mid-week. East shores will remain small with the weak trade winds, while north shores will remain pretty flat for the foreseeable future.
