More showers, lighter winds hold for the holiday weekend

Wetter than normal weather conditions with light to moderate east-southeast winds ware expected again on Sunday. Most of the showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but there’s still more moisture in our neighborhood that could also fuel afternoon leeward and interior showers where late-day sea breezes are possible. It will still a bit on the muggy side as well.
The warm and showery weather is being caused by two disturbances, one to the west of the state and the other to the northeast. This second one is also responsible for disrupting the usual east-northeast trade wind flow. The disturbances should clear away from the islands and allow more typical trade wind conditions to return on Monday, with breezier trades Tuesday into the coming weekend.
At the beach, wave heights will remain below high surf advisory levels through the next several days for all shores. South shores are getting just some minor background swells with a somewhat larger swell for the second half of the week, while east shores will have smaller surf with the weaker trades until Tuesday, when the tarde winds start to strengthen again. North and west shores will remain small.
