Kauai reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total number of cases on the island to 40

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases on the island to 40.
The two bring the number of active coronavirus cases on Kauai to seven.
Both new cases are residents; one is an adult and the other is a child.
Officials said the cases are not related to one another and have no known connection to a recent outbreak on the island.
One of the cases may be linked to travel. Both cases are in isolation.
