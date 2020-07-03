Visitor arrivals to Hawaii increase ahead of July Fourth weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitors arrivals to Hawaii grew Thursday ahead of the July Fourth weekend ― and as public health officials renew calls to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Some 937 visitors landed Thursday in the islands, the Hawaii Tourism Authority announced Friday.
That’s higher than the 400 to 500 visitors who have been coming to Hawaii in recent weeks as the state’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine remains in effect.
Of the visitors who came in Thursday, the majority said they were visiting friends or family. But 125 said one of the reasons or the sole reason for their trip was vacation.
The increase comes amid growing concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections on the mainland, and as Hawaii prepares to reopen tourism.
Come Aug. 1, trans-Pacific travelers will be able to avoid quarantine if they can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before landing.
This story will be updated.
