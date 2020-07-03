Single family homes in Hawaii Kai and Manoa

The next property brings us to the Manoa Streamside Bungalows -- eight renovated detached homes adjacent to the UH Manoa campus. It’s surrounded by schools, the 9.3 acre Kanewai park with a lap pool, tennis courts, and baseball field, and the hip Kaimuki business district. You’ll love the ultra-convenient location with immediate access to the H-1 freeway and bus lines. The unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that boasts granite counter tops, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, and a brand new roof. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to live, work, and play in one of Honolulu’s most vibrant neighborhoods. This listing is going for $625,000.