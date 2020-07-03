Ohana bubbles. Hand washing. And festive masks. Here’s how to celebrate July Fourth safely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year, there will be no big Fourth of July fireworks shows in Hawaii, and public health officials are urging residents to steer clear of big crowds on beaches.
So how can you celebrate safely? The state Health Department offered these tips:
- Get together with an “ohana bubble” ― a group of family members and close friends that you regularly interact with. The smaller the bubble, the better.
- Celebrate outside, spacing tables and chairs out as much as possible.
- Encourage attendees to wear masks (or offer festive ones to them).
- Make sure everyone washes their hands regularly and have hand sanitizer at the ready.
- Skip the buffet style meals and go for pre-packaged ones instead.
Public health officials are concerned that July Fourth crowds could fuel a surge in COVID-19 cases in Hawaii. The state would be grappling with the increase in infections as it also prepares to reopen tourism.
This story will be updated.
