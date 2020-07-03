Memorial service set for late state Sen. Breene Harimoto

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late state Sen. Breene Harimoto will be honored Tuesday with a memorial service at the Hawaii Capitol.
Flags will also fly at half-staff across the state.
The service will be live streamed on Olelo channel 49 at 11 a.m. with a processional for Harimoto’s family followed by a service in the Senate chamber.
The 66-year-old died last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Harimoto, who represented Pearl City, Aiea Heights and neighboring communities, was known for his warm demeanor and steadfast commitment to public service.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, three children and three grandchildren.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.