4.6 magnitude quake strikes area of Hawaii Island, but no tsunami threat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck an area of Hawaii Island late Thursday, but there’s no tsunami threat, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
It happened around 11:20 p.m. beneath Kilauea's south flank.
Officials said it was not strong enough to do any major damage to buildings, but more than 850 people across Hawaii Island, Maui and Lanai reported light shaking.
Experts said the quake was likely an aftershock of the 6.9 magnitude quake from 2018 during the Kilauea eruption.
Even though it's been more than 2 years, they say the volcano is still settling itself.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the quake had no apparent effect on Kilauea or Mauna Loa. But officials are continuing to monitor because aftershocks are likely.
