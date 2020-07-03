Lots of Sunshine and lighter winds for July 4th Weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecast calls for light to moderate winds today through the holiday weekend, then winds pickup early next week. Windward and mauka clouds and brief showers with an area of increased moisture moving across the islands Friday through Saturday night could potentially bring a few showers to leeward areas as well. Trade winds will persist though trending down in the short term, then remaining light to moderate through the holiday. Breezy to locally windy trades are expected by Tuesday as the trough moves west of the area, and high pressure to the norh strengthens. More typical trade wind weather should resume Sunday through the middle of next week, with brief, less intense showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A stray shower will reach leeward sections from time to time, especially with the stronger trades expected from Tuesday onward.