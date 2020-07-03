HPU Softball’s Bryan Nakasone retires as Head Coach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Take a bow coach — After 19 years of leading the Hawaii Pacific University Softball program, head coach Bryan Nakasone is calling it a career.
Last season was Nakasone’s 28th year with the Sharks, starting his collegiate coaching career as an assistant. He is retiring as the program’s second-winningest head coach with a record of 561-335-2 (.624).
"The HPU 'ohana owes a debt of gratitude for the many wonderful years of service by Coach Bryan," said HPU Executive Director of Athletics and Community Relations Sam Moku. "He is a true champion, a great leader and mentor to our student-athletes. Our hearts are full of aloha for him in his transition."
With the departure of coach Nakasone, co-head coach Jarnett Lono will take full control of the program going forward.
Although Nakasone is stepping away from the game, he will still be involved with the Sharks by assisting in the maintenance of Howard Okita Field, which he helped build in the 90s.
During his tenure with the Sharks, Nakasone produced 78 All-PacWest Conference players and 3 All-American selections while also racking up five consecutive PacWest Conference Coach of the year awards from 2007-to-2011.
Before coaching at HPU, he coached prep softball at Punahou and his alma mater Saint Louis.
