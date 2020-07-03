Holiday weekend calls for passing trade wind showers and muggy weather

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Happy Independence Day weekend! Our forecast calls for light to moderate winds today through the holiday weekend, then winds pickup early next week.
Windward and mauka clouds and brief showers with an area of increased moisture moving across the islands Friday through Saturday night could potentially bring a few showers to leeward areas as well.
Trade winds will persist though trending down in the short term, then remaining light to moderate through the holiday. Breezy to locally windy trades are expected by Tuesday as a trough, area of low pressure, moves west of the area, and high pressure to the north strengthens. This high pressure fan will crank up our trade winds back to breezy to even gusty conditions.
A more typical trade wind weather should resume Sunday through the middle of next week, with brief, less intense showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A stray shower will reach leeward sections from time to time, especially with the stronger trades expected from Tuesday onward.
The current small south-southwest swell is expected to peak this evening and will be on a gradual decline over the next few days. Surf is expected to stay below advisory levels for now. Surf along east facing shores will be decreasing Friday through the weekend as the trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat with mainly background trade wind swell.
Light to moderate trade winds will prevail through the holiday weekend, then strengthen early next week. An area of abundant moisture will be moving across the islands later today through Saturday, bringing warm and muggy conditions, and an uptick in showers. The boost in the trades early next week, will bring with it a drier and more stable air mass.
