In spike of cases, Oahu sees ‘disconcerting’ evidence of community spread

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Of the 29 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Hawaii, all but four were on Oahu.
And they were scattered across the island in what state Health Director Bruce Anderson said was “disconcerting” evidence of community spread.
The state said at least five people got sick after three separate gatherings that could turn out to be clusters.
Meanwhile, new Oahu cases were reported in:
- Honolulu
- Kailua
- Mililani
- Pearl City
- Wahiawa
- Waialua
- Waianae
- Kaneohe
- Waimanalo
- Waipahu
“We’re seeing a lot of new cases unrelated to known cases or clusters,” Anderson said. “There’s definitely more community spread happening now. People are letting down their guard.”
Speaking to Hawaii News Now, Anderson also said that if the state doesn’t flatten its daily new case count, some areas of the economy that have reopened might have to be closed down again.
The warning comes as Hawaii goes into a July Fourth weekend that won’t have any big fireworks displays but is certain to include sizable gatherings on beaches statewide.
Anderson said that over the holiday weekend, people should avoid crowds and celebrate at home.
“It’s important to be careful and to be guarded everywhere in the state,” he said.
“We’re still doing a whole lot better than any other state in the nation. The percentage of new cases is still the lowest in the country. Nevertheless, we are seeing an increase.”
