Hawaii reports new COVID-19 fatality, bringing death toll to 19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly adult on Oahu has died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 19.
Authorities said the patient had been hospitalized for multiple underlying health conditions.
The news comes as Hawaii also reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total for cases to 975.
Twenty-five of the new cases are on Oahu, while Maui had two, the Big Island had one and one case is pending.
It’s the highest single-day surge since April 4.
The last coronavirus-related death in Hawaii was reported June 26.
Hawaii public health officials have said double-digit increases in new cases are to be expected given that much of the kamaaina economy has reopened and activities that were banned are now allowed.
But they’ve also pleaded with residents to remain vigilant, wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. And they’ve said that message is especially important going into the July Fourth weekend.
Hawaii saw a bump in cases following the Memorial Day weekend, and officials fear another increase if residents crowd onto beaches and at backyard barbecues.
The reopening of tourism is also just a month away, and comes as several states ― including California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada ― are seeing significant increases in infections.
Here’s the latest:
- As of Thursday, the Department of Health was reporting that 746 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That figure is up by five from Wednesday.
- The number of people who have required hospitalization ― 116 ― did not increase Thursday.
- More than 94,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 676
- Released from isolation: 525
- Required hospitalization: 86
- Deaths: 12
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 125 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 115
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 38
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 90
- Released from isolation: 86
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 17
- Pending assignment to county: 0
