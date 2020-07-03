Games, scrimmages for most outdoor team sports allowed to resume on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks another milestone in the road to normal: July 3 is the date the City and County of Honolulu set for competitive team sports to resume in Oahu parks.
For the last two weeks beginning on June 19, competitive and club sports teams have been allowed to practice within their own organizations.
There are limitations, including no spectator crowds over 100 people, and participants and spectators must practice social distancing.
There is still no clear plan for high contact sports such as wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts.
The city says prolonged contact puts athletes at top high of risk for infection.
For now, the restrictions are only being lifted for swim team reservations at city pools and the following team sports: baseball, softball, soccer, and similar outdoor team sports.
