Coffee with a Candidate: David Hamman, Republican Candidate for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - David Hamman says he is the only candidate who has the courage, know how, and determination to effectively fight to restore the economy, the financial well being, and the “God given unalienable rights” of the citizens of Hawaii.
He says he has already taken legal action and has been named as a plaintiff to legally stop what he calls “the destructive actions of Governor Ige.”
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- Why did you decided to make this run for Congress?
Hawaii right now is in the beginning of the greatest financial, economic implosion in its history. The elected officials, whether they be in the legislature or the federal officials, have stood by and done nothing to prevent this from happening.
- Has the reopening not been fast enough for you?
I think the Governor’s actions have been extremely overbearing and irresponsible. The damage that is going to occur from his actions are going to do much more damage then COVID-19 did, or will ever do.
