Tracking more windward showers the next couple of days

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Thursday evening! The holiday weekend is upon us and we are expecting trade winds to become light to moderate the weekend, then strengthen early next week. Clouds and brief showers will favor windward areas through the period, but an area of increased moisture moving across the islands Friday through Saturday night could potentially bring a few showers to leeward areas as well.
Independence Day may see an uptick in windward showers with a mix of sun and clouds. The trades will ramp back up to moderate levels Sunday and Monday, then increase to breezy levels Tuesday through the middle of next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, although they will be a little more active Friday through Saturday night as a trough of low pressure passes from east to west across the island chain.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated due to the recent active pattern across the southern Pacific. A new long- period south swell will be filling in through the day, and will then begin to gradually lower tonight into the weekend. Otherwise, a mix of small background swells from the south-southeast and south-southwest is expected. Surf along east facing shores will trend up a bit through Friday as a short-period, east-northeast wind swell arrives. A downward trend is anticipated this weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain near the summertime average each day.
