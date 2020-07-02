Several homes in Waianae evacuated as HFD battles large brush fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Waianae on Thursday morning.
Fire crews first responded to the call at around 1:45 a.m. at the top of Waianae Valley Road.
Several homes at the bottom of the ridge have been evacuated, Honolulu police said.
The glow of the blaze could be seen from the Kahe Power Plant.
The fire appeared to be heading up the ridge on the Makaha side of Waianae Valley Road.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
