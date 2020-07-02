In a positive sign, female inmates are returned to YWCA’s Fernhurst facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight to keep a YWCA program for women transitioning to post-prison life is paying off.
Its work furlough program helps the women gain work skills and re-acclimate into society.
Wednesday morning, Public Safety staff returned six women to the Y’s Fernhurst facility in Makiki. They were recently brought back to the women’s prison after the department announced it could not afford to fund the program.
But lawmakers and members of the public stepped in, saying how the program was crucial for the women and the community.
“We appreciate all those who made calls and wrote to our decision makers to save this program. We are grateful to the House leadership for passing a bill to restore funding for the program. We sincerely hope the Senate and the Governor will be in full support of this bill,” Noriko Namiki, CEO of YWCA O’ahu, said.
Funding is still up in the air until the governor signs off.
Public Safety says it values its relationship with the Y and will follow through with what lawmakers decide.
