Nearly 21 pounds of cocaine from Mexico intercepted in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a surprising discovery of a hidden drug stash Wednesday.
They intercepted a nearly 21-pound shipment of cocaine in Honolulu.
They say the drugs were wrapped up tight in three aluminum blocks that were a part of a shipment labeled “aluminum machinery tools.”
Officers found a white powdery substance that later tested positive as cocaine. The package was in transit in Honolulu from Juarez, Mexico heading to Australia.
“This particular seizure kind of highlights the means to which the drug traffickers will employ to conceal their drug shipments,” Chief Scott Heatherly of the agency said.
The street value of the shipment is estimated to be more than $250,000.
Agents say an interception like this isn’t all that rare. In total, nine packages of cocaine were found.
