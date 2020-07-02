Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Kahului

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured in Kahului early Thursday, Maui police said.
The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on East Kamehameha Avenue at the intersection of Puunene Avenue.
Officers said a 43-year-old man was riding his motorcycle along Kamehameha Avenue when he crashed into a traffic signal pole.
He was taken in critical condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.
According to police, he was not wearing a helmet at the time.
It’s not clear if drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The victim has not been identified yet.
This story will be updated.
