Kauai police detective arrested in domestic abuse case
File image of the Kauai Police Department. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | July 2, 2020 at 1:06 PM HST - Updated July 2 at 1:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Kauai say a 19-year veteran of the Kauai Police Department was arrested Wednesday following an apparent dispute that left a 29-year-old woman injured.

A department spokesperson says Detective Barry DeBlake, a Lihue resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member while on duty.

Police were called to a Lihue residence, the scene of the alleged incident, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say the 51-year-old was taken into custody without incident and released after posting $1,000 bail.

He has been placed on administrative leave with pay, the department says.

