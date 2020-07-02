Kauai police detective arrested in domestic abuse case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Kauai say a 19-year veteran of the Kauai Police Department was arrested Wednesday following an apparent dispute that left a 29-year-old woman injured.
A department spokesperson says Detective Barry DeBlake, a Lihue resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member while on duty.
Police were called to a Lihue residence, the scene of the alleged incident, shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Authorities say the 51-year-old was taken into custody without incident and released after posting $1,000 bail.
He has been placed on administrative leave with pay, the department says.
