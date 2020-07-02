The ‘Iolani Prep Classic basketball tournament has been canceled for 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to send disruptive shockwaves throughout the sports world.
Tournament officials announced Wednesday that the 2020 ‘Iolani Prep Classic has been canceled. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution regarding the health and safety of student-athletes, officials said.
Hawaii’s premiere prep basketball tournament is among the most recent sports tournaments canceled due to the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic.
The tournament was set to be held in December and typically features several of the nation’s top high school basketball programs.
With the announcement of its cancellation, they also announced that they are committed to having a tournament in 2021, using the hashtag #backin2021.
