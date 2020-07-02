Hawaii reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 946

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 946.
Seventeen of the new cases are on Oahu while three are on the Big Island.
Here’s the latest:
- As of Thursday, the Department of Health was reporting that 746 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That figure is up by five from Wednesday.
- The death toll from the virus stands at 18.
- The number of people who have required hospitalization ― 116 ― did not increase Thursday.
- More than 94,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 676
- Released from isolation: 525
- Required hospitalization: 86
- Deaths: 12
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 125 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 115
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 38
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 90
- Released from isolation: 86
- Required hospitalization: 3
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 17
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
