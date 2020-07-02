Hawaii reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 946

Hawaii reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 946
Hundreds of people turned out to a drive-thru test site Saturday in Waipio. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | July 2, 2020 at 11:56 AM HST - Updated July 2 at 12:01 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 946.

Seventeen of the new cases are on Oahu while three are on the Big Island.

Here’s the latest:

  • As of Thursday, the Department of Health was reporting that 746 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That figure is up by five from Wednesday.
  • The death toll from the virus stands at 18.
  • The number of people who have required hospitalization ― 116 ― did not increase Thursday.
  • More than 94,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.

[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:

OAHU

  • Total cases: 676
  • Released from isolation: 525
  • Required hospitalization: 86
  • Deaths: 12

MAUI COUNTY

  • Total cases: 125 (includes 2 on Molokai)
  • Released from isolation: 115
  • Required hospitalization: 25
  • Deaths: 6

KAUAI

  • Total cases: 38
  • Released from isolation: 20
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

BIG ISLAND

  • Total cases: 90
  • Released from isolation: 86
  • Required hospitalization: 3
  • Deaths: 0

UNASSIGNED

  • Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 17
  • Pending assignment to county: 0

Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.