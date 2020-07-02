GRAPHIC: Surveillance cameras capture brutal knife attack in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surveillance cameras captured a homeless man being brutally stabbed in the chest while sleeping near a busy road in Kalihi.
Video showed the victim asleep in a trash bag near Kaiulani Elementary School when he was ambushed by a man with a knife just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
By the time the 41-year-old could turn to see what happened, his attacker was gone.
A closer look at the video shows the suspect talking to someone on a bike just minutes before the stabbing. Then he appeared to smoke something before moving in for the attack.
Seconds later, the suspect ran by what appears to be an HPD cruiser that drove past the crime scene.
Connie Mitchell, head of the state’s largest homeless service provider, called the attack “appalling.”
She said since the start of the pandemic, she’s noticed an uptick in violence against the homeless.
“The fact is people who are chronically homeless are more often victims of crime than perpetrators,” said Mitchell. “I think they become easy marks. You know when you are visible. People know you’re out there.”
It took nearly six hours for the 41-year-old to get help after being stabbed.
After failing to flag down a passing bicyclist, he walked to a nearby church. Workers there called police after finding a pool of blood on the steps outside the sanctuary.
Later that morning someone called 911 again after finding the victim lethargic and covered in blood outside the Hele gas station at the corner of Palama and Vineyard.
HNN has learned he lost a lot of blood but is still alive.
Police opened an attempted murder investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
