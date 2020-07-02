Forecast: Weaker trade winds due for the weekend

Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated due to the recent active pattern across the southern Pacific. A new long- period south swell will be filling in through the day, and will then begin to gradually lower tonight into the weekend. Otherwise, a mix of small background swells from the south-southeast and south-southwest is expected.Surf along east facing shores will trend up a bit through Friday as a short-period, east-northeast wind swell arrives. A downward trend is anticipated this weekend.Surf along north facing shores will remain near the summertime average each day.