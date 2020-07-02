Driver in deadly 2018 trolley crash changes plea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trolley driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in a Kakaako crosswalk in November 2018 has changed his plea.
David Kmetz, 54, has now pleaded no contest to the charge of negligent homicide.
The crash killed a 76-year-old pedestrian at the intersection of Auahi and Cooke Streets.
Hawaii News Now previously reported that Kmetz, who was behind the wheel of a Travel Plaza Transportation trolley, was under the influence, and had alcohol on him.
Records showed Kmetz worked for the company for less than a year when the crash happened. He had a record of minor traffic infractions, but no offenses of DUI.
He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 25. He faces up to 10 years behind bars.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.