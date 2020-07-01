1 year later, a man injured when his rental car caught fire is still recovering

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marked one year since a Kia burst into flames on the H-3 Freeway, severely injuring a visitor.
Jordan Carlton was driving to the beach with his mom when their rental car caught fire.
The 34-year-old Oklahoma man escaped, but suffered severe burns.
The family is suing the automaker and the rental car company for the injuries and medical bills brought on by the incident.
Carlton’s attorney says Jordan’s toes and fingers were burnt to a crisp and had to be amputated. And 90 percent of his body was covered in 3rd degree burns.
He says chances for survival were slim as doctors gave him a one percent chance.
“It seems so freakish to me that driving along at a proper speed, using the car exactly as it’s supposed to be used, that it would catch on fire,” Attorney Rick Fried said.
Carlton hasn’t eaten solid food or stood on his own since the incident. His attorney estimates that Jordan’s medical bills have surpassed $14 million.
The trial is scheduled for next February.
