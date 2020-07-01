Wildlife volunteers rescue baby Hawaiian hawk in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A baby io is recovering this week after being found alone in Hilo.
Volunteers from the Hawaiian Wildlife Center took the baby hawk in after someone found her on the ground. The hawk was checked for any injuries and later cleared by medical staff.
“One of our Wheels for Wildlife volunteers met with DOFAW staff to pick up the bird and transport it to our facility,” said an official at the Hawaiian Wildlife Center.
“When the bird arrived, we performed an intake exam to check for any injuries or health issues. So far the patient is alert and very vocal.”
The big-eyed toddler is endemic to Hawaii, which means her breed is only found here.
Her species is endangered so wildlife volunteers are going to make sure she’s healthy before they release her back into the forest.
