UH issues new COVID-19 guidelines as it prepares to welcome students back to campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has released new COVID-19 safety guidelines as it prepares to welcome students back to campus in August.
Under the guidelines, everyone is required to wear a face mask on campus and faculty members will be provided with face shields.
Facilities and classrooms have also been modified to ensure social distancing can be followed.
And classes are being scheduled under a hybrid model, which will allow for more online instruction.
“On our campuses and in our communities, each and every one of us must do our parts to protect ourselves and others — by wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, washing our hands regularly, and most important of all, staying home when sick or after close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case,” said UH President David Lassner, in a memo to the university community.
