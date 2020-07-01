Superintendent to announce reopening plans for Hawaii public schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Education Department will announce its reopening plans for the upcoming school year at a news conference Thursday.
Parents have been calling for more details on the plans so they can prepare.
DOE officials say the upcoming school year is likely to follow a “blended model,” with some in-person instruction and some remote learning.
Under an agreement with the teachers union, the Education Department also agreed to key safety protocols for classrooms and campuses.
In addition to schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, the state health director will speak at Thursday’s news conference. It’s planned for 11 a.m. to noon at Kapolei Middle.
“This event will provide an opportunity for members of the media to observe and learn about the safety measures and protocols that will be in place at our campuses this coming school year,” Kishimoto said.
This story will be updated.
