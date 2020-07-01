Starting this fall, new immunizations required for Hawaii students

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting this fall, new immunizations are required for Hawaii students, the state Department of Health said.
The requirement goes into effect Wednesday.
This applies to those entering childcare or preschool, kindergarten, seventh grade, colleges and universities and all students entering school for the first time.
Health officials said it follows national guidelines.
"These requirements protect not only the health of our students but their families and our communities as well," said Health Director Bruce Anderson, in a statement. "Ensuring our students are vaccinated provides protection for those who are too young to be vaccinated and those with medical conditions, such as cancer, who cannot be immunized."
Additionally, all seventh-grade students must show they had the following vaccinations:
• Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis)
• HPV (human papillomavirus vaccine)
• MCV (meningococcal conjugate vaccine)
