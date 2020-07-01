Shrimp poke distributed in Hawaii recalled because of possible contamination

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Norpac Fisheries Export is recalling fresh shrimp poke distributed in Hawaii from May 11 to June 25 because it might be contaminated with a potentially dangerous bacteria.
The product was distributed on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, including at Safeway stores.
The poke would have been dished out at the fish counter or deli.
To date, no illnesses have been reported.
But the FDA said the poke could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious infections to children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
