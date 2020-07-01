9 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing statewide total to 926

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hawaii on Wednesday, including seven on Oahu.
There were also two new cases on Maui.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 926. Here’s the latest:
- So far, 741 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That figure is up five from Tuesday.
- The death toll from the virus stands at 18.
- Three more people required hospitalization, bringing the total to 116
- More than 77,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 659
- Released from isolation: 522
- Required hospitalization: 86
- Deaths: 12
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 125 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 114
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 38
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 87
- Released from isolation: 85
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 17
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.