Monk seal recently born on Oahu is healthy and happy, researchers say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An adorable monk seal pup recently born on Oahu is showing excellent signs of growth.
A monk seal named “PO5” was born about 3 and a half weeks ago. It was the 5th known monk seal birth on Oahu this year.
The Hawaii Marine Animal Response says the pup’s gender still isn’t known, but they do know it’s spending time with its mom at a secluded beach.
HMAR said they’re 90 percent sure who the pup’s mother is, but can’t be fully certain.
Volunteers continue their monitoring of the pup to make sure it stays happy and healthy.
Anyone who would like to get involved with HMAR, should click here for details. Sightings of monk seals should be reported by calling 888-256-9840.
