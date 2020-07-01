Max Holloway is ready to usher in the ‘Hair Era’ ahead of his rematch at UFC 251

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the West Side to the Middle East ― in just 11 days, Waianae’s Max Holloway (21-5) is set to return to the octagon to attempt to take back his UFC featherweight title and usher in what he’s calling the “hair era.”
“Buckle in, the hair era is going to be in full effect,” Holloway told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday morning at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The debut of a new haircut ahead of his almost 9,000-mile flight to Abu Dhabi ― where he is set for a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) ― is definitely something new for the Waianae native. But the change of scenery is not distracting him from his main goal.
“I can’t wait. It’s just another thing, fighters fight,” Holloway said. “That’s what we do and no matter the element, we have to go out there and figure it out.”
With the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of fight teams tried doing private camps, in order to train effectively and safely. But Ivan Flores, Holloway’s striking coach, says that their team followed the social distancing guidelines and had minimal in-person training throughout most of the camp.
“We were just staying at home, and so it was literally just the coaches coming together,” Flores said. “Max doing what he could on his own, and just coming together to tie this camp up.”
The rematch between Holloway and Volkanovski is the co-main event at the UFC’s highly anticipated Fight Island event on Yas Island. Ahead of the fight, Volkanovski said that he won their last match outright, but Holloway is not phased by his opponent’s remarks.
“We’re from Hawaii, and we like to say talk is cheap,” Holloway said. “So at the end of the day, last time that I checked, he didn’t TKO me.”
Despite the back and forth banter between the two featherweight fighters, Holloway is ready to get back in the octagon and bring the belt back to the 808.
“It’s going to be a fun fight. I don’t like doing a lot of talking,” Holloway said. “I like fighting, and you guys are going to see a fight come July 11.”
The main card fights get underway at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii Time, July 11 on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
