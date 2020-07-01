Hawaiian Airlines to resume flights to most of its mainland gateway cities starting Aug. 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines will offer a reduced schedule between Hawaii and most of its mainland gateway cities starting Aug. 1, when the state plans to reopen tourism.
At the start of next month, the state will allow visitors to avoid a mandatory, 14-day quarantine if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.
In anticipation of the change, Hawaiian announced it would increase its Neighbor Island flights.
“We look forward to welcoming onboard guests who support and observe the protocols in place for responsible travel, including our visitors and kamaaina reconnecting with family and friends on the U.S. mainland,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines, in a news release.
Hawaiian Airlines suspended most of its flights in late March due to the pandemic and Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine for all trans-Pacific travelers.
It’s offered once-daily service between Honolulu and Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco to support essential workers and critical cargo transportation.
But starting Aug. 1, Hawaiian will will reinstate nonstop service from six U.S. mainland cities to Honolulu, including Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Jose, and Oakland.
Hawaiian also will resume select U.S. West Coast-to-neighbor island routes.
And the carrier plans to resume weekly service between Honolulu and American Samoa on Aug. 6.
