Forecast: Breezy trade winds hold for now

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds and rather dry and stable conditions will prevail today.
Trades will drop a notch on Thursday as high pressure weakens far north-northeast of the state.
A typical, summertime trade wind weather pattern will then dominate into early next week, focusing showers over windward slopes with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.
Clouds and showers will develop each afternoon over leeward sections of the Big Island.
The current south swell continues to lower, a new long-period, south swell is expected to arrive through the day and should be fully filled in by Thursday. This will hold into Friday, then lower into the weekend.
For the upcoming weekend, a mix of small background swells out of the south-southeast and south-southwest are expected.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain small today, then slightly trend up Thursday through Friday.
