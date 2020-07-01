Come Aug. 1, will Hawaii residents who take short mainland trips have to quarantine? Maybe.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii resident who travels out-of-state after Aug. 1 could still be required to quarantine after returning home.
The state hasn’t yet said how they’ll handle residents who go to the mainland for short trips after quarantine restrictions have eased.
What has been made public: Tourists will no longer be subject to a 14-day quarantine if they present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before they land.
But what about kamaaiana with travel plans?
“Many of our residents go on short trips,” said state Rep. Richard Onishi, who is one of several lawmakers anxiously waiting details.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he believes the plan will have separate rules for those on short trips because of the incubation period of the virus.
“If you’re only going for two days, there’s certainly no value in getting tested immediately when you land there,” Green said.
He would like to see anyone traveling for less than a week quarantine for a few days upon return then get tested.
“The goal would be about five days after returning, getting a test to be cleared,” Green said.
Anyone taking a trip for longer than six days would need to be tested before returning to avoid isolation.
“Everybody has a concern,” said Onishi. “Going to be importing the virus from California and other states that have had these huge spikes and are now trying to deal with that.”
