Coffee with a Candidate: Byron McCorriston, Independent Candidate for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Byron McCorriston was raised on Molokai. He says transparency in government, oversights, and checks and balances with morally sound people are pivotal to Hawaii’s growth.
He said affordable housing and homelessness are issues that plague the state.
McCorriston’s says if he is elected to Congress he will create logical solutions to ease the burden.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- Why did you decided to make this run for Congress?
To stir things up - just to bring a whole different feel to what is considered normal by the people. I wanted to be a different option to what every election has become familiar with.
- One of your big issues is the Aloha Cares Act. What does that mean?
You know a lot of things are not being shared or up-kept within the Hawaiian culture or in Hawaii in general. It’s just paying homage to a lot of things like Hula and the Hawaiian language. Doing what is helping the Hawaiian people to express themselves and take our place in the world.
