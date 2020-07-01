City extends emergency order mandating face masks, safety protocols

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s emergency order aimed at limiting the size of gatherings, requiring that businesses follow safety protocols, mandating that people wear masks, and keeping some “high risk” businesses closed has been extended through July 31.
The order aligns with the governor’s ninth supplemental proclamation issued amid the pandemic.
“Keeping everyone on O’ahu safe is our priority,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
“Extending our Emergency Order allows us to carefully get more of our island back to work and to a more open way of life while keeping measures in place that protect everyone in our island community.”
Under the order, most Oahu businesses have been allowed to reopen, with restrictions, and most activities are now allowed. But large concerts and similar gatherings still can’t be held.
To read the emergency order, click here.
