Popular Maui visitor attraction closes .... with dim hopes for reopening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapu Valley announced Tuesday that it has closed indefinitely.
The popular visitor attraction spans over 1,800 acres. It temporarily shut down in mid-March before reopening two weeks ago.
A statement released by the plantation says the closure also includes the popular Mill House Restaurant.
Maui County officials say the closure could affect other businesses in the area.
“There’s definitely going to be some economic impact to the Mill House specifically because it’s on property, as well as, the other businesses that service to Maui Tropical Plantation and the employees themselves,” said Maui County Managing Director Sandy Baz.
Baz says there is still a chance the plantation could reopen.
“It’s not completely indefinite, but they do hope to reopen in the near future.”
The business says it is now preparing for the Plantation Store’s final summer sale.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.