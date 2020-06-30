Pleasant trade winds throughout the week

The trades will drop a notch Thursday through early next week, as high pressure far to the north-northwest of the state weakens. A typical, summertime trade wind weather pattern will prevail, focusing showers mainly over windward slopes, with afternoon clouds and showers also developing each afternoon over leeward Big Island. With west winds upslope of Kona, afternoon convective showers are possible. And then for the rest of us, periodically we will see passing windward and mauka showers especially at night and in the morning.