Pleasant trade winds throughout the week

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good evening! It is a trade wind Tuesday as the winds picked up!!! The breezy trade winds will continue for another day before they back down ever so slightly.
Today with all of the sunshine and not a whole lot of rain, we faced some record heat. It reached 93 in Kahului beating a record from 1996 of 91. And Lihue, Honolulu and even Hilo were only one degree away from records.
Trade winds are increasing today, becoming locally breezy this afternoon through Wednesday and that is why there is a Small Craft Advisory for the eastern end of the state.
The trades will drop a notch Thursday through early next week, as high pressure far to the north-northwest of the state weakens. A typical, summertime trade wind weather pattern will prevail, focusing showers mainly over windward slopes, with afternoon clouds and showers also developing each afternoon over leeward Big Island. With west winds upslope of Kona, afternoon convective showers are possible. And then for the rest of us, periodically we will see passing windward and mauka showers especially at night and in the morning.
Let’s talk surf! A smaller long-period south swell is expected to arrive early Wednesday. This swell will likely persist through the remainder of the work week, with the wave periods gradually becoming shorter. Another small south swell is expected this weekend. Small background pulses of northwest swell energy may produce a slight bump in surf along some north and west facing shores of the islands into this weekend. Surf heights may increase slightly along east facing shores by mid-week as the trade winds strengthen.
