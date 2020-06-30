A mask rich with Hawaiian history can help save Iolani Palace

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local fashion company is doing what they can to help ease the financial hardship of Iolani Palace.
Locally-owned company Iolani Inc. is selling cloth face masks with some special prints to help the palace pay its bills.
Utilities and other costs have totaled more than $600,000 for the former royal residence turned museum.
The face masks are going for $18 each, and all the proceeds will go to the palace.
The vintage prints are said to reflect Hawaii’s rich history.
“The design is a crazy story because we started designing this from a piece of art we had. So we started re-coloring it, redoing the art and this was last year and we had ordered this fabric to be our signature print for 2020,” said Alx Kawakami.
“We ordered it about 3 months ago, it finally came in literally last week Thursday and that’s when we decided to (go with) this idea.”
Iolani Inc. is a family-run business that’s been in Hawaii for nearly 70 years.
“We’re really excited and it’s exciting they’re beautiful masks. The fabric is called Iolani and we just really look forward to it and we’re really blessed that they’re wanting to help us,” Paula Akana, Executive Director of the Friends of Iolani Palace, said.
Iolani Inc. originally said it would match proceeds up to $10,000, but they surpassed that within eight hours of the masks going on sale.
At last check Monday night, sales were incredibly strong, allowing for a new goal of $50,000, a company spokesperson said.
To order one, click here to head to their website.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.