Klaneski reinstated as the head football coach at Damien Memorial School

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the former head of Damien Memorial School made headlines last week by being fired just days after dismissing most of the school’s athletic department, at least one of the staffers who were terminated have been reinstated.
Long-time coach and Monarchs alumni Eddie Klaneski has been reinstated as the head football coach and promoted to athletics director, school officials tell Hawaii News Now.
Brother Brian Walsh was relieved of his duties late Thursday after meeting with the Christian Brothers, the group which oversees the school. Walsh was responsible for a series of significant personnel changes, included the firing of as many as 20 employees.
The decision to reinstate Klaneski was made by the acting head of school, Dr. Kyle Atabay, who served as principal under Walsh.
