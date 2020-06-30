Kauai partners with Airbnb, travel sites to enforce short-term rental laws

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - County leaders on Kauai are strengthening efforts to crack down on illegal vacation rentals.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says he’s working with Airbnb to enforce laws surrounding short term rentals. He also signed a memorandum of understanding with Expedia Group and VRBO last week.
Airbnb said they will remove ads of any host without a valid Tax Map Key number. The county will be provided those numbers to verify legal rentals.
County officials say short term rentals are allowed on the Garden Island in designated Visitor Destination Areas only, or areas designated for hotels.
Airbnb added that they will continue to educate hosts on county laws to ensure compliance.
Valid tax key numbers can be applied for through the county’s tax office. Additional details can be found here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.