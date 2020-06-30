Here’s what remains shut down on Oahu as the economy reopens in phases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most industries have resumed operation under Hawaii’s reopening plan, but there are still some venues and businesses that remain completely closed.
The Blaisdell Center began canceling shows in early March when Mariah Carey announced that changing travel restrictions forced her to call off her March 10th concert.
COVID-19 restrictions have also forced the cancellation or postponement of other big shows including Hall and Oates, Lauryn Hill, “The Jersey Boys” and Martin Lawrence.
On its website, Blaisdell management says they are working with customers to provide refunds or tickets for rescheduled events.
Other large venues like Aloha Stadium are also closed, but the Swap Meet is back in business with limited capacity for vendors and other modifications.
The 50th State Fair was canceled as well as the Monster Truck and Supercross events that are being rescheduled.
The box office at Aloha Stadium opened Monday and will be open weekly Monday through Thursday to offer refunds or exchanges to ticket holders.
Websites for both the Blaisdell and Aloha Stadium say they are closed until June 30, but it’s still unclear if they will be open in July and what that will look like.
Night clubs are in the same category as large event venues.
The state’s website says in order to reopen, businesses must follow applicable CDC guidelines — for those large venues, that includes employees and event-goers wearing face masks, modifying layouts and seriously limiting capacity, which could mean that reopening now might not be profitable.
While hotels are have been given the OK to get back to work, many have decided to wait it out before allowing guests back.
Some hotels like the Kahala Hotel and Resort have opened up and are offering special deals for kamaaina customers.
Parks were some of the first public spaces to open up, but many activities have are still banned or restricted. Picnics and camping were just allowed to resume on June 26th.
Another big milestone in the road to normal is organized sporting events in parks. The city is allowing permitted team sport competitions and games to resume on this coming Friday, July 3 with an approved permit from the Department of Parks and Recreation.
That includes things like baseball, softball, soccer and other outdoor team sports. However, high contact sports like wrestling, boxing, and mixed martial arts are not allowed and it’s still not clear when those activities will be allowed to resume.
All team sporting events cannot have crowds larger than 100 people.
To learn more about the state’s reopening plan, click here.
