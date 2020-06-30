Hawaii’s largest daily newspaper agrees on deal to keep 17 employees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has agreed not to lay off 17 employees after Hawaii’s largest daily newspaper originally planned to lay off 29 workers.
The Pacific Media Workers Guild proposed the deal last week. However, in return, the employees will be taking a six weeks off without pay between now and Feb. 28.
A total of 12 journalists have agreed to be laid off with severance pay.
They’re also deferring a 1% raise and giving up half their vacation days for the year.
The agreement keeps most of the workers who initially received layoff notices on June 11.
