Hawaii reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 15 on Oahu.
There was one new infection reported on Maui, one on Kauai and one case that’s still pending.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 917 because one case was removed following updated lab information.
Most of the new infections are believed to be linked to community spread.
It’s the latest double-digit increase in recent days and comes as public health officials renew calls for residents to heed social distancing guidelines and wear masks in public.
First responders are bracing for a busy July Fourth on Hawaii beaches and want revelers to stick to “ohana bubbles” ― groups of family members and close friends ― so as to contain the spread of the virus.
As of Tuesday:
- 736 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation, up 14 from Monday.
- The death toll from the virus stands at 18.
- Two more people required hospitalization, bringing the total to 113.
- So far, more than 77,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 652
- Released from isolation: 518
- Required hospitalization: 84
- Deaths: 12
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 123 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 114
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 38
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 87
- Released from isolation: 84
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 16
- Pending assignment to county: 1
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.