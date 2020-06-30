Former Kapolei midfielder Shandon Hopeau signs with the Seattle Sounders FC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Major League Soccer prepares to return to play next month, the Seattle Sounders FC have signed former Kapolei High School standout Shandon Hopeau.
Hopeau joins the Sounders’ first-team after spending four years with the club’s USL Championship affiliate, the Tacoma Defiance. In 2019 he started 25 games and racked up a career-high 5 goals, along with 4 assists.
In 2020, Hopeau played in both Tacoma matches before the season was suspended. During his prep days with the Hurricanes, he was named the OIA West player of the year in 2015 and 2016.
The Kapolei Graduate made his MLS debut last September after signing a short-term contract with the Sounders first team, logging 32 minutes of play as a substitute against the Colorado Rapids.
“Shandon has performed well in his time with the club and I’m looking forward to officially bringing him into the squad,” said Seattle Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. “We have a talented crop of young players on our team, and I’m excited to see the energy they bring when we return to play in Orlando.”
Hopeau and the Sounders are set to take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, July 10 in Orlando, Florida as a part of the MLS is Back Tournament.
Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.
